Acquitted of once of shooting, Mobile man convicted of second attempt on same victim’s life

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prosecutors tried and failed in 2017 to convict Quinterious Williams of attempted murder. On Tuesday, they got a conviction on charges that he made a second attempt on the same victim’s life.

Less than a year after a jury acquitted Williams of the first incident, prosecutors alleged, he went after the victim again – this time at Fry Daddy’s in Prichard.

Prosecutors presented evidence of both shootings at this week’s trial, including allegations that the 25-year-old defendant approached the victim on June 24, 2018, telling him: “Do you remember me? You thought you was going to get away with lying on me?”

That was an apparent reference to the victim’s testimony at Williams’ trial in 2017. During that trial, the victim testified that Williams kidnapped him and shot him once. But the jury found him not guilty. Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said Williams shot the man 18 times.

“He was very brave to come to court and testify and tell the jury what happened to him,” he said. “There were several witnesses that we could not get cooperation from. This was a retaliation case. So in a sense, that’s understandable, but our victim was extremely brave. And we, you know, we really need that kind of bravery down here at the courthouse for us to be able to do our job to hold these violent offenders accountable.”

Blackwood said it is unclear what sparked the first shooting, but he added that there is no doubt the second shooting was retribution for the victim’s testimony in 2017.

It is not uncommon for victims to express reluctance to testify. Blackwood said it is remarkable the victim in this case chose to testify a second time after getting sot again.

“He got to a place where he was comfortable telling what happened to him,” he said. “He told the jury, and the jury convicted.”

Blackwood said it is rare for someone acquitted of a violent crime to launch another attack on the same victim.

“This is a fairly unique case,” he said. “We don’t see this that often.”

Williams, who already is serving a 25-year sentence for shooting his girlfriend, faces 20 years to life in prison on the attempted murder case. Blackwood said his office will seek a consecutive life sentence.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.