Airfare Rebates with Google Flights

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -When booking a flight, do you ever worry that the cost of that flight will take a major drop right after you lock in your seat?

Generally, the more flexible you are with your dates, destinations and choice of airline the more likely you are to get a deal.

But even if you don’t have the flexibility, Google Flights could very well be your best bet for finding the cheapest flight.

Google is testing a price guarantee program to get rid of buyer’s remorse.

Here’s how it works: Go to “Google Flights” and type in where and when you want to travel. Find the trip that works best for you and book it. Google will then monitor the price every day until your departure.

If the fare goes down, you get the difference back via Google Pay. And no, you don’t have to pay with Google Pay to qualify. If you don’t have a Google Pay account you’ll get instructions on how to set one up.

The pilot program only applies to travel that departs from within the United States and you have to book it on Google.

Jade Kessler, product manager for Google Flights, said during a press event Thursday announcing the new feature that Book on Google is not a travel agency, so users will still be able to contact the airline directly to make any changes they need to their itinerary.

For now, Alaska, Hawaiian and Spirit Airlines are the main Book on Google partners, so they are likely to have the most price-guaranteed itineraries during the pilot phase, but Google representatives said they’re hoping to expand the program to more carriers soon.

Read more about Google’s price guarantee and how it works by clicking here.

