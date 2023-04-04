Advertise With Us
Alabama state leaders announce economic game plan

A dark money group based in Washington, D.C. funneled $1.5 million dollars into Alabama governor's race.(WBRC)
By Erin Davis
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - State leaders released a new economic plan. They call the package of economic development bills “The Game Plan,” they say the goal is to secure Alabama’s economic future.

“We must create sustainability by moving forward,” said Governor Kay Ivey.

Ivey’s game plan is to make Alabama more economically competitive. There are four bills for lawmakers to debate. The first renews the large business incentives from the Alabama Jobs Act and the Growing Alabama Program until 2028.

“40 new job commitments, and $22 billion worth of capital investment, it’s a reason to get excited, and this is since 2015,” said Senate Pro Temp Greg Reed.

The second bill will fund the creation of industry-ready sites to attract large job creators. The third bill focuses on Alabama’s innovation economy and will support underrepresented businesses in rural areas.

“We have a talented and motivated workforce of entrepreneurs and employees that we can utilize,” said House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels.

The last bill will require the Alabama Department of Commerce to publish project information on its website.

“All past and future receipts of incentives will be made public so taxpayers can feel confident and how their tax dollars are spent,” said Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth.

After a week-long spring break, lawmakers will resume the regular legislative session tomorrow afternoon.

