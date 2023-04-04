Alleged victim in Citronelle excessive force case: ‘I didn’t think I was going to make it out’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man whose traffic stop led to federal charges against the Citronelle police chief offered his account of the incident, telling jurors Tuesday that he tried to give himself up after he stopped fleeing.

Tyler Norris, who lost his job as chief a few months after the altercation, stands accused of deprivation of rights under color of law and witness tampering. The case now is in the hands of the jury, which will resume deliberations Wednesday.

Norris, 44, joined in a high-speed chase on U.S. 45 at about 5 p.m. on June 30, 2021. That chase ended in the parking lot of Citronelle Elementary School. The man driving thar car, Isaiah McCree, testified that he put his hands out of the window, palms up. He testified that he did that “so I wouldn’t get manhandled because everyone’s adrenaline was pumping.”

But McCree, who was 20 years old at the time, testified that it did not prevent him from getting hurt.

“I’m just getting kneed tin he abdomen,” he said.

At the time, McCree testified, he did not know who had inflicted the blows. Prosecutors have presented testimony from other officers and body camera footage showing it was Norris.

McCree told jurors that he did not suffer serious injury but was extremely frightened.

“I didn’t think I was going to make it out, honestly,” he said.

On the body cam footage, Norris can be heard screaming at McCree to stop resisting and to get out of the car.

“I’m trying to. I’m trying to,” McCree said.

The video shows Norris pulling a handcuffed McCree out of the car on to the pavement, his knee on the suspect’s back.

“I’m not a threat,” McCree said. “I swear to God, I’m not a threat.”

An officer can be heard yelling, “You’re a threat to this entire city.”

McCree’s account of holding his hands out of the window matches the testimony of two police officers who were part of the chase. The body cam footage also shows that two officers had entered the vehicle before the chief and that McCree was handcuffed when Norris pulled him out of the car and put him on the pavement.

Prosecutors offered a recorded statement Norris gave in September 2021 to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigators in an effort to prove that the chief misled law enforcement, which is the basis of the witness tampering charge. Norris told investigators that Officer C.J. Wilson “froze” and that neither he nor the other officers were taking control of the scene.

“There’s nobody moving towards the suspect,” he said. “I mean, there’s nobody getting him in custody. There’s nobody handling him. So I mean, he’s sitting still with his hand – I mean, you can’t see his hands. He’s still a very much of a threat to us.”

Other officers have testified that McCree was not resisting and was not a threat.

MarLa Duncan, an attorney with the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division in Washington, told jurors during closing arguments that the evidence is strong that Norris used excessive force and that his account to ALEA was a “wild story crafted to cover it up.”

Duncan urged jurors to resist defense efforts to undermine the credibility of other officers who testified against Norris, which she called a distraction.

“You heard from witnesses with nothing to gain and plenty to lose,” she said.

Defense attorney Jeff Deen noted during his closing argument that the body cam video shows that it took some time for officers inside the car to get a supposedly compliant suspect under control. He said Norris had reason to be wary of McCree’s verbal assertions that he was trying to comply.

“A lot of times, they say, ‘I’m not residing,’ and then they try something,” he said.

As for discrepancies between what Norris told ALEA and what the footage shows, Deen suggested they are due to a faulty memory, not an attempt to deceive. He reminded jurors that the agents did not tell the chief that he was under criminal investigation and did not read him his Miranda rights. He said his client said at least three times that the video would show what happened.

Responding to the defense focus on a lack of serious injuries suffered by Duncan using excessive force “does not mean you have to be someone black and blue.”

“It’s still a crime if you violate someone’s rights even just a little,” she said.

If convicted of the deprivation of rights charge, Norris faces up to 10 years in prison. The witness tampering charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

