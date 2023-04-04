Alzheimer’s Association report reveals new findings

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Wednesday, March 15, the Alzheimer’s Association released its 2023 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report. This report provides an in-depth look at the latest statistics and information on Alzheimer’s disease prevalence, incidence, mortality, dementia care workforce, costs of care and impact on caregivers across the country.

Dr. Nicole Purcell, practicing neurologist and senior director, clinical practice, Alzheimer’s Association, is available to discuss the report and how to better prepare doctors, patients and caregivers for tough conversations around memory and thinking problems so individuals can receive early intervention for the best quality of life for as long as possible.

