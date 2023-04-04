Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Alzheimer’s Association report reveals new findings

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Wednesday, March 15, the Alzheimer’s Association released its 2023 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report. This report provides an in-depth look at the latest statistics and information on Alzheimer’s disease prevalence, incidence, mortality, dementia care workforce, costs of care and impact on caregivers across the country.

Dr. Nicole Purcell, practicing neurologist and senior director, clinical practice, Alzheimer’s Association, is available to discuss the report and how to better prepare doctors, patients and caregivers for tough conversations around memory and thinking problems so individuals can receive early intervention for the best quality of life for as long as possible.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rafiq Sh’mare Joel Bradley
Shooting in Gulf Shores leaves 1 hurt, 1 in custody
James Harris
Man arrested on trafficking cocaine, meth and fentanyl charges
Jason Curtis (left) and Rachel Moore (right)
Man found dead lying next to his 4-year-old daughter in Navarre
A substitute teacher in South Carolina has reportedly lost her job after she threatened her...
School district bans substitute teacher after threatening to kill her students
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile

Latest News

Coastal Alabama Community College apprenticeships
Coastal Alabama Community College apprenticeships
Doing Good: AIDS Alabama South
Doing Good: AIDS Alabama South
Benefits of joining Planet Fitness
Benefits of joining Planet Fitness
Easter at Pathway Church
Easter at Pathway Church