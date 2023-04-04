Army veteran laid to rest at Barrancas National Cemetary 73 years after dying in the Korean War

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Seventy-three years after being killed in the Korean War. Army Pfc. Ithiel Whatley has finally been laid to rest at Barrancas National Cemetery.

“Though it has been just over 70 years since Ithiel was home. There was not a moment that has gone by that his family or fellow service members have not rested or quit in efforts to ensure he was brought back.”

At just 19 years old, Pfc. Whatley went missing on June 12, 1950, while fighting in South Korea. Later that year remains were taken out if the river where he was believed to have gone missing, but they couldn’t be identified until last September.

After having his remains returned to his hometown of Pensacola last Friday, Whatley was finally given a funeral with full military honors as his family looked on and reflected on the journey to bring him home.

“My uncle Nat that we lost he never gave up hope and he instilled that in me and we’re so thrilled and so happy that he’s home and that he’s going to be buried with honors out at Barrancas,” said his great niece, Jennifer Dukes.

At the end of the service Whatley’s family was presented with the American flag that covered his casket. His great niece Jennifer Dukes said last week while it’s bittersweet without her Uncle Nathaniel here to see his brother’s funeral she says she’s glad she was able to honor his memory.

“He had asked me to take care of his brother’s remains if he was not able to whenever they found him, and it was just amazing. I just balled,” said Dukes.

Private First-Class Whatley’s family says he was able to be buried close to his brother Nathaniel who died two years ago after retiring from the military.

