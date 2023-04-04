Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Auburn gymnast, Olympic medalist Sunisa Lee announces career end at Auburn due to health

Auburn gymnast Sunisa Lee
Auburn gymnast Sunisa Lee(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sunisa Lee, a gymnast at Auburn University and Olympic medal recipient, has announced the end of her gymnastics career at Auburn, citing medical issues.

In a statement released on Twitter, Lee says her doctors made the difficult decision for her to focus on health and recovery for an issue involving her kidneys. Lee’s full statement can be read below.

Lee said in her statement that she still hopes to compete in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, and her diagnosis has “sharpened my vision for the future.”

Lee concludes her statement with a “thank you” to her doctors, coaches and Auburn medical staff.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rafiq Sh’mare Joel Bradley
Shooting in Gulf Shores leaves 1 hurt, 1 in custody
James Harris
Man arrested on trafficking cocaine, meth and fentanyl charges
Jason Curtis (left) and Rachel Moore (right)
Man found dead lying next to his 4-year-old daughter in Navarre
A substitute teacher in South Carolina has reportedly lost her job after she threatened her...
School district bans substitute teacher after threatening to kill her students
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile

Latest News

Crumby (left) and Morin (right) were shot while responding to a shots fired call Tuesday.
One HPD officer dead, second officer ‘expected to survive’ in Tuesday shooting
Young boy remembers impacting encounter with Officer Garrett Crumby
Young boy remembers impactful encounter with Huntsville PD officer Garrett Crumby
Robert Findlay Smith, 70, indicted on capital murder of 2 or more people in connection to the...
Suspect in 2022 St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church shooting offered plea agreement
Mobile PD investigates homicide at I-65 Service Road motel
Mobile PD investigates homicide at I-65 Service Road motel
Mobile PD investigates homicide at I-65 Service Road motel
Mobile PD investigates homicide at I-65 Service Road motel