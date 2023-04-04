Bay Minette officer cleared in deadly shooting, family displeased with outcome

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A heated council meeting Monday night in Bay Minette as the city announced the findings of a months-long investigation into a deadly officer-involved shooting.

The Alabama Attorney General’s Office said the Bay Minette officer who shot and killed Otis French Jr. last August, was justified in using deadly force.

And that’s not sitting well with some in the community.

City leaders say French’s family wants the community to find peace with this outcome, and is asking for continued privacy.

Hours after the city council meeting, French’s sister Tamara French, released her own statement saying Bay Minette Mayor Robert “Bob” Wills cannot speak for them.

French says some of the mayor’s comments to the media and at Monday’s city council meeting were quote “incorrect”.

During the meeting a member of the Bay Minette Justice League said, “We are not at peace with this decision. We will never be at peace with this decision.”

Mayor Wills responded by saying, ”Clearly you still don’t understand the facts and that’s okay.”

According to investigators, French was shot by a Bay Minette police officer after French tased the officer.

This sparked outrage across the community.

Mayor Wills says no wrongdoing was found.

“The Attorney General’s Office determined that the officer’s actions and decisions to use deadly force for a reasonable exercise of his official duties, and that his use of deadly force was objectively reasonable,” Mayor Wills read aloud.

Ebony Durden a member of the Bay Minette Justice League was disappointed and emotional hearing that response.

“We’re hurt. We’re angry. We’re frustrated,” Durden said. “We’re angry and we’re frustrated.”

Durden says members of the justice league have been coming to the city council meetings for months demanding answers.

Something the mayor spoke about Monday night, asking the community to be at peace with this conclusion.

“You heard what they just said tonight. We’ve been listening to that for the last six or seven months,” Mayor Wills said. “Our hands were tied while the investigation was ongoing. We can’t comment and didn’t.”

The Attorney General’s letter clearing the officer is dated February 7th.

It’s unclear why it took nearly two months for the findings to be announced.

Investigators say they will not release body camera video of the incident or the officer’s name at the family’s request.

The full statement from the Major Crimes Unit of Baldwin County and the City of Bay Minette is below.

