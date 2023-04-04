Advertise With Us
Benefits of joining Planet Fitness

By Joe Emer
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Kevon Polingo is the Club Manager of Planet Fitness in Marianna, FL. He joined us on Studio10 to talk about the benefits of joining a Planet Fitness.

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2022, Planet Fitness had approximately 17.0 million members and 2,410 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company’s mission is to enhance people’s lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. Approximately 90 percent of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

www.planetfitness.com

