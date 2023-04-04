Advertise With Us
Coastal Alabama Community College apprenticeships

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Coastal Alabama Community College offers apprenticeship opportunities in the healthcare field, where Coastal students can take classes earning their degrees and certifications in the field, while also earning money for their clinical hours.

Coastal Alabama Community College www.coastalalabama.edu

Multiple campuses across southwest Alabama. Atmore, Bay Minette, Brewton, Brookley Field, Fairhope, Foley, Gilbertown, Gulf Shores, Monroeville, Thomasville.

