Coastal Alabama Community College apprenticeships

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Coastal Alabama Community College offers apprenticeship opportunities in the healthcare field, where Coastal students can take classes earning their degrees and certifications in the field, while also earning money for their clinical hours.

Coastal Alabama Community College www.coastalalabama.edu

Multiple campuses across southwest Alabama. Atmore, Bay Minette, Brewton, Brookley Field, Fairhope, Foley, Gilbertown, Gulf Shores, Monroeville, Thomasville.

