Cocaine washes ashore Walton County beaches

All three packages were brought into evidence and destroyed.
All three packages were brought into evidence and destroyed.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three different areas and three different packages; officials say cocaine was found washed ashore on the beaches of Walton County.

On April 3, Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports at Scenic Gulf Drive in Miramar Beach after a beachgoer said they found some type of narcotics.

Deputies say the package was in a clear Ziploc bag wrapped in clear plastic.

Later that same day, WCSO officials say another package washed up, this time at Gulfview Heights beach access. The caller said the package looked like cocaine and notified the lifeguard near Ed Walline beach access.

The second package was reportedly in a bio bag, black in color with a logo on the outside, and tested positive for cocaine.

On Tuesday morning, deputies were called into Grayton Beach State Park for a similar incident, this time the cocaine had a different logo.

All three packages were collected into evidence to be destroyed.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office has notified the U.S. Coast Guard of the incidents, as well as the Walton County narcotics unit.

Deputies encourage the public to call immediately if they see any suspicious items wash up on shore, and to not attempt to retrieve them.

