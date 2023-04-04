Advertise With Us
Dog alerts owner that barn is on fire

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTVILLE, Fla. (WALA) - A teenager discovered his barn was on fire after the family dog alerted him, according to authorities.

On Tuesday, April 4, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call from a teenager saying that he saw flames coming from their barn after he heard their dog barking.

Walton County Fire Rescue said they responded and found the barn fully engulfed and fire spreading to nearby woods.

Walton County Fire Rescue and Liberty Volunteer Fire District were able to get the fire under control after 30 minutes and prevent the flames from spreading to other structures, however the barn did house several fowl, according to officials.

“Sadly, this family lost several animals in the fire,” says Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “However, if it weren’t for the dog’s guardian instincts and the son’s quick action, this situation could have ended much worse.”

Authorities believe the fire was caused by an electrical issue.

