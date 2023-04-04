Easter at Pathway Church

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pathway Church will be hosting community wide egg hunts in Mobile & Baldwin County. Over 50,000 eggs will be available for the kids. The dates, locations and times are as follows for their three campuses.

4/7: 7:00pm at 7200 Moffett Rd & 10775 Airport Blvd (Egg Hunts)

4/8: 7:00pm at Moffett/Airport/Foley/Southaven Campuses (Egg Hunts)

4/9: 9:00am & 10:30am at 7200 Moffett Rd, 10775 Airport Blvd, & 14965 AL-59 #105 in Foley, AL ; 10:30am Southaven Campus

To register for Egg Hunts visit pathwaychurch.us/easter

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.