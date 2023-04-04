Former Huntsville PD officer pleads not guilty to capital murder charges for pregnant girlfriend’s death

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The former Huntsville Police Department officer who was arrested and charged in 2022 for his alleged role in his pregnant girlfriend’s murder pled not guilty to three counts of capital murder Tuesday.

David McCoy was indicted on three counts of capital murder by a grand jury on March 24, according to online court documents. The counts are for killing a person inside a car, killing a person and her unborn child and causing the death of a child under 14 years old.

On April 4, McCoy pleaded not guilty to three counts of capital murder. The state announced that it would be seeking the death penalty.

The incident happened on Jan. 7, 2022, when McCoy was off-duty. According to investigators, McCoy admitted to shooting Courtney Spraggins, 26, but he doesn’t remember how it happened.

