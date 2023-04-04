Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

GALLERY: See the moment police arrested Nikki Fried, Lauren Book and other abortion-rights demonstrators

Dozens gathered in Tallahassee Monday to protest a proposed six-week abortion ban
Tallahassee Police arrested 11 demonstrators Monday evening during a protest about a statewide...
Tallahassee Police arrested 11 demonstrators Monday evening during a protest about a statewide six-week abortion ban. Sam Thomas/WCTV(Sam Thomas/WCTV)
By Sam Thomas
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police arrested 11 pro-abortion rights demonstrators, including top Florida Democrats Nikki Fried and Lauren Book, in front of City Hall on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. WCTV photographer Sam Thomas captured as the handcuffs were placed and the moments leading up to the arrests.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and on Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rafiq Sh’mare Joel Bradley
Shooting in Gulf Shores leaves 1 hurt, 1 in custody
James Harris
Man arrested on trafficking cocaine, meth and fentanyl charges
Jason Curtis (left) and Rachel Moore (right)
Man found dead lying next to his 4-year-old daughter in Navarre
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile
A substitute teacher in South Carolina has reportedly lost her job after she threatened her...
School district bans substitute teacher after threatening to kill her students

Latest News

Police investigating an assault on Pleasant Valley Road
Police investigating an assault on Pleasant Valley Road
MPD identifies Partridge Street shooting victim
MPD identifies Partridge Street shooting victim
Acquitted of once of shooting, Mobile man convicted of second attempt on same victim’s life
Acquitted of once of shooting, Mobile man convicted of second attempt on same victim’s life
Acquitted of once of shooting, Mobile man convicted of second attempt on same victim’s life
Acquitted of once of shooting, Mobile man convicted of second attempt on same victim’s life
Fugitive Files: Jeremiah Whitfield
Fugitive Files Arrest: Jeremiah Whitfield in custody