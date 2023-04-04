Advertise With Us
Man arrested for allegedly stealing girlfriends belongings

Brandon Shamburger
Brandon Shamburger(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was arrested on Friday, Mar. 31 after police said he stole his girlfriends belongings and had drugs in his possession.

Officers said they responded to the 100 block of Murray Hill Court at approximately 11:15 p.m. in reference to a burglary.

Police discovered the victim’s boyfriend had illegally entered her residence and was attempting to steal her belongings, according to authorities.

Officials said they detained the subject and discovered drugs and the victims belongings in his possession.

Brandon Shamburger, 30, was arrested and charged with second degree domestic violence-burglary, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, according to MPD. Shamburger also had two outstanding warrants, according to jail records.

