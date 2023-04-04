Advertise With Us
Mobile City Councilman Scott Jones announces resignation

Scott Jones
Scott Jones(Mobile City Council)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - District 6 Mobile City Councilman Scott Jones announced his resignation.

Jones made the announcement at today’s City Council meeting.

According to Jones, he is resigning over the council’s continued support of AltaPointe and CEO Tuerk Schlesinger.

This is a developing story. FOX10 News will have additional details once more information is released.

