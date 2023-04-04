Advertise With Us
Mobile PD investigates homicide at I-65 Service Road motel

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department this morning said a female shooting victim has died and that an active homicide investigation is underway.

Police said officers responded to the shooting incident this morning at the Extend-a-Suites on the Interstate 65 Service Road South in Mobile.

No one is in custody, police said.

FOX10 News will have more on this developing story as information becomes available.

