Mobile PD investigates homicide at I-65 Service Road motel

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department this morning said a female shooting victim has died and that an active homicide investigation is underway.

Police said officers responded to the shooting incident this morning at the Extend-a-Suites on the Interstate 65 Service Road South in Mobile.

No one is in custody, police said.

