Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MPD investigating multiple shootings from the weekend

(MGN)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating multiple shootings that occurred over the weekend with two happening at the same time.

The first occurred Friday, Mar. 31 at approximately 8:20 p.m. when officers responded to Greystone Apartments in reference to possible gunshots fired into a vehicle, according to police.

Officers said they discovered that the driver passed two vehicles near Old Pascagoula Road and an unidentified individual shot at the victim’s car, damaging the rear window.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing, according to authorities.

The next two both occurred on Friday at 8:49 p.m., one at the 1000 block of Willow Lane and the other at the 100 block of Emogene Street, according to officials.

Police said they responded to both locations regarding a shots fired call and in both cases discovered that a victim’s residence had been struck gunfire by unknown subjects.

No injuries were reported in either case and an investigation is ongoing for both situations, according to MPD.

The last one occurred on Saturday, Apr. 1 at approximately 9:26 p.m. at the 1000 block of Orange Street, according to authorities.

MPD said they responded to the location regarding a shots fired in the area and discovered a residence and two unoccupied vehicles had been hit by gunfire.

No injuries were reported and an investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rafiq Sh’mare Joel Bradley
Shooting in Gulf Shores leaves 1 hurt, 1 in custody
Jason Curtis (left) and Rachel Moore (right)
Man found dead lying next to his 4-year-old daughter in Navarre
James Harris
Man arrested on trafficking cocaine, meth and fentanyl charges
Hunter Uptagrafft
Theodore shooting suspect faces attempted murder charge
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile

Latest News

Prosecutors get second chance at Citronelle police chief after hung jury
Take two: Federal prosecutors show body cam video in second attempt to convict former Citronelle chief
Three recued from water after fire forces them to jump from sailboat
Survivors of Mobile Bay sailboat fire speak about experience
Former Clarke County Sheriff Ray Norris sentenced to probation
Judge sentences former Clarke County sheriff to probation for bank loan lie
Prosecutors get second chance at Citronelle police chief after hung jury
Prosecutors get second chance at Citronelle police chief after hung jury