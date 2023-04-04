MPD investigating multiple shootings from the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating multiple shootings that occurred over the weekend with two happening at the same time.

The first occurred Friday, Mar. 31 at approximately 8:20 p.m. when officers responded to Greystone Apartments in reference to possible gunshots fired into a vehicle, according to police.

Officers said they discovered that the driver passed two vehicles near Old Pascagoula Road and an unidentified individual shot at the victim’s car, damaging the rear window.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing, according to authorities.

The next two both occurred on Friday at 8:49 p.m., one at the 1000 block of Willow Lane and the other at the 100 block of Emogene Street, according to officials.

Police said they responded to both locations regarding a shots fired call and in both cases discovered that a victim’s residence had been struck gunfire by unknown subjects.

No injuries were reported in either case and an investigation is ongoing for both situations, according to MPD.

The last one occurred on Saturday, Apr. 1 at approximately 9:26 p.m. at the 1000 block of Orange Street, according to authorities.

MPD said they responded to the location regarding a shots fired in the area and discovered a residence and two unoccupied vehicles had been hit by gunfire.

No injuries were reported and an investigation is ongoing, according to police.

