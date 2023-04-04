Advertise With Us
Police investigating an assault on Pleasant Valley Road

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said they are investigating an assault where a victim was cut by a subject on Pleasant Valley Road.

MPD said the assault happened at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Apr. 3 at the 2000 block of Pleasant Valley.

Police discovered the victim had been cut by an unknown male subject during a dispute and the subject fled before police arrived, according to authorities.

The victim refused medical attention for a non-life-threatening injury and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

