Police investigating an assault on Pleasant Valley Road
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said they are investigating an assault where a victim was cut by a subject on Pleasant Valley Road.
MPD said the assault happened at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Apr. 3 at the 2000 block of Pleasant Valley.
Police discovered the victim had been cut by an unknown male subject during a dispute and the subject fled before police arrived, according to authorities.
The victim refused medical attention for a non-life-threatening injury and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.
