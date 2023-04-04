Advertise With Us
Quiet, muggy evening ahead

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(WALA) - It looks good as we head into the evening. It will stay a bit breezy and mild with temperatures dropping into the 70s after sunset.

Wednesday morning will start mild, humid, and foggy. Lows will be around 70. It will be another breezy day with mostly cloudy skies and warm temps. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s and there’s no rain worries.

The next system moves into our area on Thursday. As of now, we are not in any type of risk zone. So, we just expect some scattered rain for Thursday and Friday.

Unfortunately, that system will get hung up here along the coast and give us unsettled weather going into Easter weekend. The heaviest rain will likely be on Saturday, and it could be an all-day type of event. That rain will last into Easter Sunday morning, so that may impact some sunrise services. The rain chances will dimmish later on Easter morning and there will be clearing skies in the afternoon.

