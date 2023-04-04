Take two: Federal prosecutors show body cam video in second attempt to convict former Citronelle chief

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In their second attempt to convict former Citronelle Police Chief Tyler Norris, federal prosecutors Monday played video from officers’ body cameras.

Norris’ first trial in February ended with a hung jury. Prosecutors are trying again, largely with the same evidence but in front of a new jury.

Prosecutors contend that Norris violated the constitutional rights Isaiah McCree after he led police on a high-speed chase on June 30, 2021.

The body cam footage shows Norris going into McCree’s vehicle and trying to handcuff him after other officers already had gone in. The prosecution contends it was unjustified force on a suspect who was not resisting. The defense maintains that the chief was trying to get the suspect under control in a potentially dangerous situation.

C.J. Wilson and James Thomas, two Citronelle officers at the time who participated in the chase, both testified that they had concerns about Norris’ conduct.

“I didn’t know if something was done that violated Isaiah’s rights, and if they were, I didn’t want to be part of it,” Wilson said on the witness stand.

Thomas testified that he later had several conversations about the incident with other officers. One of Thomas’ jobs was to maintain the footage from body cameras. He testified that he locked footage from that incident so that it would not be deleted.

Defense attorney Jeff Deen, on cross-examination, went through Wilson’s employment history. After graduating from the police academy in 2018, he spent nine months in the Mobile Police Department until he was fired for failure to meet minimum standards. He’s since worked for several different law enforcement agencies.

Wilson, who had been on the Citronelle police force for a little more than a month at the time of the chase, testified that he had gone in the driver’s side of McCree’s car while another officer went in the backseat and a third officer went in the other side. He testified that McCree was not resisting, fighting or making threats and was cooperating as officers tried to get him over the center console into the passenger seat.

“Was Isaiah resisting in any way?” a Justice Department lawyer from the Civil Rights Division asked.

“No, ma’am,” he answered.

Wilson testified that officers were giving McCree instructions.

“Was he following those instructions?” the prosecutor asked.

“Yes, ma’am,” he answered.

Wilson testified that the chief pulled him out of the car and then went in himself. He said he initially thought the chief was reacting to fact that he was not wearing his vest and body camera, so he went to his car to retrieve it. He testified that he heard several strikes and the chief yelling at McCree to stop resisting.

Wilson testified that Norris later gestured to him, which he took to mean that he should turn off his body camera.

The Justice Department lawyer asked Thomas why he nor any of the other officers struck McCree.

“We didn’t feel the need to,” he testified.

Thomas will be on the witness stand when testimony resumes Tuesday. The trial is expected to conclude later in the day.

