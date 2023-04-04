Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Two arrested in connection to death of man found in Harrison Co. woods

Angel May Pierce, 19, and Jerry Cornelious Parkman, 24, were arrested on charges of...
Angel May Pierce, 19, and Jerry Cornelious Parkman, 24, were arrested on charges of first-degree murder.(Harrison County jail)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people are facing murder charges after authorities found the remains of what they believe to be a man missing out of Hinds County.

Angel May Pierce, 19, and Jerry Cornelious Parkman, 24, were arrested on charges of first-degree murder.

According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, Harrison County investigators were contacted by Hinds County investigators on March 28 about a missing person who was reported on Dec. 16, 2022. Hinds County authorities identified the person as Cody Smith, 24, of Byram. Hinds County investigators said during their investigation, they determined Smith was last seen in Harrison County.

Harrison County took over the investigation and conducted numerous interviews which led them to a wooded area of Elmer Ladner Road in Pass Christian on Monday, April 3. After an intensive search by Harrison County investigators, Harrison County Fire Rescue, Gulf Coast Search and Rescue and Long Beach CSI, remains believed to be Smith were found.

Upon further investigation, Pierce and Parkman were determined as responsible for Smtih’s death. Arrest warrants were obtained, and Pierce was taken into custody. Parkman was already in jail due to an unrelated charge. They are both held on no bond.

Investigators are expecting more arrests. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 228-897-1474.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Harris
Man arrested on trafficking cocaine, meth and fentanyl charges
A substitute teacher in South Carolina has reportedly lost her job after she threatened her...
School district bans substitute teacher after threatening to kill her students
UPDATE: Woman is killed in Partridge Street shooting
UPDATE: Woman is killed in Partridge Street shooting
Vigor principal placed on administrative leave
Vigor principal placed on administrative leave
Marine first responders from multiple agencies were dispatched to a sailboat fire in Mobile Bay...
Crew rescued by good Samaritan vessel after sailboat catches fire in Mobile Bay

Latest News

25-year-old Juan Laws was identified as the suspect who shot both HPD officers and the female...
Man suspected of shooting and killing Huntsville PD officer looks to dismiss guilty plea on weapons charge
D'Olive Bay boat launch is officially reopened
D'Olive Bay boat launch is officially reopened
Student files temporary restraining order against Faith Academy, amid alleged sexual abuse
Student files temporary restraining order against Faith Academy, amid alleged sexual abuse
3rd suspect arrested in alleged carjacking in December
3rd suspect arrested in alleged carjacking in December
Hwy. 181 speed limit remains at 35 as paving continues ahead of traffic studies
Hwy. 181 speed limit remains at 35 as paving continues ahead of traffic studies