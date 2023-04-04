Warm and breezy for Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The air is very soupy and humid and you’ll definitely feel all of that when you walk outside this morning. Temperatures are starting off in the mid 70s as of 5 a.m. We’ll climb to the mid to upper 80s this afternoon and temps remain way above average. Rain chances will be less than 10% so other than drizzle there won’t be any rain out there for your Tuesday. Make sure you stay hydrated out there.

We will see the chances for rain and storms creep back in by Thursday. As of now, severe weather won’t be expected but we’ll keep an eye out for any forecast changes. Rain coverage will be in the 40-50% range for Thursday through Saturday. This means to start Easter weekend you’ll have to watch for occasional showers and storms. By Easter Sunday we turn drier and less humid. Highs will slide down to the mid to low 70s for the 3 day weekend and morning temps will drop to the upper 50s and low 60s. It’ll be windy for today and tomorrow but lighter winds take over at the end of the week.

