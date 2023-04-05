Advertise With Us
MPD: 1 stabbed at Central Plaza Towers Apartments

(WBNG)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police said they are investigating a stabbing from Tuesday, April 4 at Central Plaza Towers Apartments.

Police said they responded to the apartments at 5 a.m. and discovered the victim was approached by an unknown female who followed her to her apartment, forced open the victim’s door and stabbed her.

The subject fled before police arrived and the victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

