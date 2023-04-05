Advertise With Us
40-foot gray whale washes up on beach likely killed by boat, biologists say

The body of a dead whale has been found on a Washington state beach.(Seattle Helicopter Share via CNN Newsource)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FOX ISLAND, Wash. (Gray News) - A gray whale washed up on a Washington state beach over the weekend.

Researchers reported the whale’s body was found in the shallows of Fox Island in southern Puget Sound on Saturday.

An examination was conducted by biologists that revealed the adult male had been killed by blunt-force trauma likely from a vessel strike.

According to Cascadia Research Collective, a nonprofit research and educational organization, the animal was also found in a poor nutritional condition which likely contributed to it being more vulnerable to the vessel strike.

The whale, reported to be around 40 feet long, had been sighted alive in shallow waters on March 27 but died sometime between then and when it was discovered, according to the organization.

Researchers report there has been a decrease in prey available for gray whales in the area.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports there have been many gray whale strandings over the past few years on the West Coast, including four so far this year.

