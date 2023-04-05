MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This is a family fun event so bring the entire family. The Sheriff Posse will be in attendance with their beautiful horses and the Easter Bunny may make an appearance if he is not too busy!

The race is timed by Gulf Coast Event Group Inc. from Pensacola.

Packet pick-up is at Trinity Presbyterian Church 3400 Bayou Blvd. Pensacola, Fl 32503. Friday April 7th from 2:00-6:00pm. Late registration will be available. $35.00 cash or check only.

Day of race registration and packet pick-up 7:30am. $35.00 cash or checks only.

Event: 5th annual Jelly Bean 5K run/walk through the beautiful Cordova Park neighborhood with gentle hills and wide streets.

Registration: WWW.Jellybean5K.com

Date: April 8, 2023.

Race starts: 9:00 am.

Following the run/walk is an un-timed children’s (8 and under) fun run with jelly beans for all participants. Strollers and Pets are welcomed.

Race awards: Our now”famous” homemade Easter cakes. The first place finishers in each of the run age groups and the first place male and female walker will get to choose an Easter cake made and decorated by members of the church.

Race Proceeds: Proceeds from the race fund and support our clean water filtration project in Jicamarca, Peru a Livingwatersfortheworld.org mission; Send56.org; Teachtotransform.org; Youth outreach missions.

