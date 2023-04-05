Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Alabama Senate committee approves fentanyl sentencing bill

The bill to create mandatory minimum sentences for possession of fentanyl saw no opposition in the Statehouse.
By Erin Davis
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The bill to create mandatory minimum sentences for possession of fentanyl once again saw no opposition in the Statehouse. It received a favorable report in a Senate committee, which approved it Wednesday morning. The bill has already passed the House.

Mandatory minimum sentences have a long, often negative history in the nation, but the sheer deadliness of the drug is why Sen. Rodger Smitherman, D-Jefferson County, says he supports the bill.

“When I looked at the news reports and see how not only the use of this, but you got folks putting this in other stuff. You got folks that don’t even know that this stuff is in stuff and dying,” he said.

According to Rep. Matt Simpson’s bill, one gram of fentanyl would be a three-year sentence. Up to eight grams would mean life in prison.

“What they’re doing is they’re taking it through and they’re putting it into some pills,” said Simpson.

Simpson told the Senate Judiciary Committee that people in possession of this drug need to be punished.

“Dealers, the people that are bringing it into the community, not the users, not the addicts,” he said. “If you have a gram of pure fentanyl, you know you have a gram of pure fentanyl.”

The bill is expected to be in front of the entire Senate body for final passage Thursday.

The passage of this bill is also a priority for Gov. Kay Ivey, so she is expected to sign the bill into law.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Harris
Man arrested on trafficking cocaine, meth and fentanyl charges
A substitute teacher in South Carolina has reportedly lost her job after she threatened her...
School district bans substitute teacher after threatening to kill her students
UPDATE: Woman is killed in Partridge Street shooting
UPDATE: Woman is killed in Partridge Street shooting
Vigor principal placed on administrative leave
Vigor principal placed on administrative leave
Marine first responders from multiple agencies were dispatched to a sailboat fire in Mobile Bay...
Crew rescued by good Samaritan vessel after sailboat catches fire in Mobile Bay

Latest News

A dark money group based in Washington, D.C. funneled $1.5 million dollars into Alabama...
Alabama state leaders announce economic game plan
Local reaction to former President Trump's indictment
People on the Gulf Coast react to former President Donald Trump’s indictment
Governor Kay Ivey proposes healthcare focused school
Governor Ivey proposes money for education be used to build new prison
Cheaper food prices are closer to reality in 2023 for Alabama residents as more state leaders...
Support grows to repeal Alabama’s state grocery tax