Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Baldwin County Strawberry Festival 2023

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was found online:

Baldwin County Strawberry Festival on Saturday, April 8, 2023 and April 9, 2023.

The Baldwin County Strawberry Festival is a much-anticipated local tradition held annually at Loxley Municipal Park. Every year, visitors join us from all around the Southeast to enjoy the special events, car shows, music, crafts and, of course, the strawberry shortcakes!

Whether you’re a festival veteran or first-timer, we invite you to join us for this year’s event. Not only will you share a memorable experience with friends and family, but you will also help us raise funds for worthy causes right here in our community. Baldwin County Strawberry Festival is a local non-profit organization and all event proceeds stay local. Funds raised benefit Loxley Elementary School and the ARC Baldwin County, Inc. .

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Harris
Man arrested on trafficking cocaine, meth and fentanyl charges
A substitute teacher in South Carolina has reportedly lost her job after she threatened her...
School district bans substitute teacher after threatening to kill her students
UPDATE: Woman is killed in Partridge Street shooting
UPDATE: Woman is killed in Partridge Street shooting
Vigor principal placed on administrative leave
Vigor principal placed on administrative leave
Marine first responders from multiple agencies were dispatched to a sailboat fire in Mobile Bay...
Crew rescued by good Samaritan vessel after sailboat catches fire in Mobile Bay

Latest News

Healthy Living with USA Health: Oral Cancer Awareness
Healthy Living with USA Health: Oral Cancer Awareness
Baldwin County Strawberry Festival 2023
Baldwin County Strawberry Festival 2023
Healthy Living with USA Health: Oral Cancer Awareness
Healthy Living with USA Health: Oral Cancer Awareness
Alzheimer’s Association report reveals new findings
Alzheimer’s Association report reveals new findings