Baldwin County Strawberry Festival 2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was found online:

Baldwin County Strawberry Festival on Saturday, April 8, 2023 and April 9, 2023.

The Baldwin County Strawberry Festival is a much-anticipated local tradition held annually at Loxley Municipal Park. Every year, visitors join us from all around the Southeast to enjoy the special events, car shows, music, crafts and, of course, the strawberry shortcakes!

Whether you’re a festival veteran or first-timer, we invite you to join us for this year’s event. Not only will you share a memorable experience with friends and family, but you will also help us raise funds for worthy causes right here in our community. Baldwin County Strawberry Festival is a local non-profit organization and all event proceeds stay local. Funds raised benefit Loxley Elementary School and the ARC Baldwin County, Inc. .

