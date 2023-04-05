Be prepared for Hurricane Season with Krisis Flood Bags

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hurricane season is quickly approaching (begins June 1st), and now is the time to start preparing.

The devastation from floods can impact individuals, families, and the community. Valuables and sentimental belongings can be lost in an instant, which is why the team at Krisis Bag sought to find a solution to reduce the impact of flooding on people, their homes, and their businesses.

Through research, personal testimony, and the ingenuity of the Krisis Bag team, this idea evolved to create a watertight bag that is capable of protecting home and business content from the damage wrought by floodwaters.

After years in the research and development phase, Krisis Bag has a series of flood bags designed to protect home and business content from floodwaters. All three sizes of Krisis Bags can be used in waters fully submerged, being tested by the NSW and US labs for up to one month underwater. Krisis Bags has been Military Grade certified.

We were able to sit down with Steve Harris, co-founder and CEO of Krisis Flood Bags, to talk about the product and how he came up with the idea.

If Krisis Bags are something you want to add to your hurricane preparedness plan, you can purchase them on their website.

