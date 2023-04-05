Citronelle police excessive force trial ends like first one did – hung jury

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Different trial, different jury, same result.

Jurors considering federal criminal civil rights charges against former Citronelle Police Chief Tyler Norris told the judge Wednesday they could not agree on either of the two counts alleging misconduct related to allegations that the chief used excessive force during an arrest in 2021.

The first trial also ended in a hung jury in February, and federal prosecutors chose to retry him. Prosecutors indicated they are likely to try Norris a third time. U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose set a hearing for Tuesday to discuss a new trial date. The judge said in her 18 years on the bench, she has presided over just two cases where prosecutors tried defendants more than twice on the same charges.

Defense attorney expressed dismay outside the courthouse that his client continues to have criminal charges hanging over his head.

“We’re disappointed that the jury couldn’t reach a verdict,” he said. “We’ve had, now, two juries that have listened to the evidence. Neither one of them has been convinced that he’s guilty of what he’s accused of. You know, we’ll keep trying it just as long as we have to, but the best we can say is we wish we could get it over with. We don’t think Tyler violated anybody’s civil rights or anything that would be a criminal offence.”

Norris joined in a high-speed chase at about 5 p.m. on June 30, 2021. It began on a side street but then moved to U.S. 45 where, by the admission of the suspect, speeds approached 100 mph. The driver, Isaiah McCree, testified that he did not stop because he was on probation at the time and had marijuana in his car.

But McCree, who was 20 years old at the time, told jurors that he concluded he was not going to be able to elude police and pulled into the Citronelle Elementary School parking lot. He testified that he tried to give himself up by putting his hands outside the window, palms up.

Prosecutors presented police body camera footage and still shots showing McCree’s hands and Norris’ Chevrolet Tahoe ramming driver’s side of McCree’s car. Police charged McCree with several crimes, but prosecutors eventually dropped the charges.

Instead, it was the chief who came under suspicion. The Alabama Attorney General’s Office charged him with assault, and federal prosecutors later obtained an indictment. Police across the country have been under increased scrutiny after a series of high-profile brutality cases, particularly in instances like this, with a black suspect and white officer. A lawyer with the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division in Washington led the prosecution.

During the trial, jurors saw body cam footage showing Norris going inside the car and scuffling with McCree while two other officers were trying to handcuff him. McCree testified that an officer – later identified as Norris – kneed him several times in the abdomen. Norris can be heard shouting at him to stop resisting. Video also shows the chief pulling McCree out of the car and putting him on the pavement, with his foot on the suspect’s back.

But two other officers who participated in the chase testified that McCree was not resisting.

The defense maintained that the video suggests the other officers were having trouble getting the handcuffs on McCree, despite his testimony that he was complying. Deen argued that the arrest – if not model policework – did not cross the line to willful violation of McCree’s civil rights.

The defense also sought to cast doubt about the credibility of the two police officers who testified against Norris. Both had disciplinary actions in their employee records from prior law enforcement agencies, and Deen portrayed them as angry that the chief had criticized one’s work and reassigned the other one from criminal investigations to patrol.

The witness tampering charge relates to an interview that Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigators conducted with Norris about three months after the incident. Prosecutors pointed to discrepancies in what the chief said about the arrest and what the video shows. They argued that amounted to an effort by the chief to mislead ALEA and obstruct the investigation.

Deen noted that investigators never read Norris his Miranda rights or informed him that he was under criminal investigation. Deen also pointed out that the chief told investigators several times that they should watch the body cam footage for a true picture of what happened. Any discrepancy between what Norris said and what the video shows was the result of faulty memory, not criminal intent, the lawyer said.

Updated at 5:35 p.m. with reaction from defense attorney Jeff Deen.

