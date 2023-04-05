District 1 County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood on STEP Summer Youth Program

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - District 1 County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood came by the FOX10 News Studios to talk about the STEP Summer Youth Internship Program in Mobile.

The program is designed to help the youth with skills that help them in their future careers such as business writing, office etiquette and time management.

The program is in its 11th year and provides students the opportunity to gain access to employment as they prepare to seek a career.

Students can apply here and must be a graduating senior or enrolled in college to apply and the internship will last six weeks during the summer at 40 hours a week.

The deadline to apply is April 22.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.