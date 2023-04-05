Advertise With Us
D’Olive Bay boat launch officially open in Daphne

The City of Daphne held a grand reopening ceremony Wednesday morning
By Stephen Moody
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The D’Olive Bay boat launch is officially open! The City of Daphne held a grand reopening ceremony Wednesday morning.

“It’s gorgeous. It really is. And seeing the hard work and the investment that our City Council has decided to make in the city of Daphne. When we do these projects, we’re really making sure they’re really nice, and we’re not trying to do something just to be doing it,” Mayor Robin LeJeune said.

This is all thanks to the assistance provided by the state of Alabama through a grant. And teamwork with the city council and local businesses.

And it’s not just cosmetic. The main improvement is the new parking area that’ll help improve water quality from stormwater drainage.

The parking is non pervious pavers which is eco-friendly. So, we really have tried to do those things to enhance the area. Not only to make it look pretty, but also be environmentally conscious,” LeJeune said.

And we can’t forget a new waterfront restaurant owned by Daphne resident Panini Pete opening soon.

“I’ve been a resident of Daphne for 18 years now, and for the first time, I’m going to have a business here as well. So, I’m so excited. The community has always excited me. I’ve got to see this whole project take shape and it’s unbelievable what they’re doing and the plans that they have for the future,” Chef “Panini” Pete Blohme said.

There’s also a new boardwalk with handicap accessibility, new fencing, and other features.

