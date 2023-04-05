Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Former deputy charged with killing his own police dog

According to a search warrant, Wingate said he put his K-9 named Bear in his department-issued truck on Sept. 2, 2022. (Source: KCRG)
By KCRG Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) – A former Iowa deputy is charged with killing his own K-9.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, former deputy Dallas Wingate turned himself in Tuesday. He is charged with killing a police dog, which is a felony in Iowa.

According to a search warrant, Wingate said he put his K-9 named Bear in his department-issued truck on Sept. 2, 2022.

He said he found Bear dead in the truck about 22 hours later.

Boone County Sheriff Gregg Elsberry said Wingate had been placed on leave two days before the dog’s death, KCRG reported. He did not say why.

Wingate resigned after Bear’s death. Officials have not clarified a cause of death.

He turned himself in Tuesday and is now out on bond.

Wingate had worked for the Boone County Sheriff’s Office for 15 years.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Harris
Man arrested on trafficking cocaine, meth and fentanyl charges
A substitute teacher in South Carolina has reportedly lost her job after she threatened her...
School district bans substitute teacher after threatening to kill her students
UPDATE: Woman is killed in Partridge Street shooting
UPDATE: Woman is killed in Partridge Street shooting
Vigor principal placed on administrative leave
Vigor principal placed on administrative leave
Marine first responders from multiple agencies were dispatched to a sailboat fire in Mobile Bay...
Crew rescued by good Samaritan vessel after sailboat catches fire in Mobile Bay

Latest News

Patrick Lewis ... charged with murder.
Two plead not guilty to fatal Mobile mall shooting
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder and MobileCoin executive, slain at 43
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence faces reporters after making remarks at a GOP...
Pence won’t appeal order compelling grand jury testimony
The April Pink Moon will be visible in the sky Wednesday.
LOOK UP: April’s Pink Moon will be visible tonight