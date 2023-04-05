Advertise With Us
Hank Aaron home, museum to be relocated

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hank Aaron’s childhood home and museum will be on the move.

It will be temporarily relocated to James Seals Park on Texas Street, according to Mobile city officials.

They hope to have the home moved by July, according to a statement from a city spokesman.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson said, “The house will be monitored closely by staff, and will be accessible to Mobilians and visitors who want to learn more about Hank Aaron’s legacy.”

For now, the house is still located at the stadium which bears the home run legend’s name but has been closed since the Mobile BayBears moved to Huntsville.

