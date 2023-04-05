Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Healthy Living with USA Health: Oral Cancer Awareness

By Joe Emer
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Casey L. Daniel, Ph.D., M.P.H., Associate Professor of Family Medicine, Whiddon College of Medicine, joined us on Studio10 to discuss oral cancer awareness.

We discussed the following questions:

1. What is oropharyngeal cancer?

2. What causes it?

3. How common is it?

4. Who is most at risk?

5. How can it be prevented?

To learn more, click on the video link or visit: https://www.usahealthsystem.com/

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Harris
Man arrested on trafficking cocaine, meth and fentanyl charges
A substitute teacher in South Carolina has reportedly lost her job after she threatened her...
School district bans substitute teacher after threatening to kill her students
UPDATE: Woman is killed in Partridge Street shooting
UPDATE: Woman is killed in Partridge Street shooting
Vigor principal placed on administrative leave
Vigor principal placed on administrative leave
Marine first responders from multiple agencies were dispatched to a sailboat fire in Mobile Bay...
Crew rescued by good Samaritan vessel after sailboat catches fire in Mobile Bay

Latest News

Baldwin County Strawberry Festival 2023
Baldwin County Strawberry Festival 2023
Baldwin County Strawberry Festival 2023
Baldwin County Strawberry Festival 2023
Healthy Living with USA Health: Oral Cancer Awareness
Healthy Living with USA Health: Oral Cancer Awareness
Alzheimer’s Association report reveals new findings
Alzheimer’s Association report reveals new findings