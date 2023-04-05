Advertise With Us
Highs will reach upper 80s for Wednesday

By Michael White
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The extremely humid mornings continue today with mornings in the mid to low 70s as of 5 a.m. Highs will reach the upper 80s later this afternoon.

Our normal highs are in the mid 70s so we are WAY above average with our temperatures but some relief is coming sooner rather than later. Chances for showers and storms will increase tomorrow and Friday into the 30-40% range. The biggest chance for rain and storms comes Saturday. If you have outdoor plans that day, have a backup plan ready to go. Highs will slide back down to the mid to low 70s for Saturday and Easter Sunday.

Morning temps will drop down to the mid to upper 50s Sunday through early next week. This means humidity will be on the way down. It looks like your Easter plans will be ok with dry weather returning. Most of next week should be rain free with tons of sunshine each day. Highs will rebound back into the mid to low 80s next week as well.

