Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Hwy. 181 speed limit remains at 35 as paving continues ahead of traffic studies

By Hal Scheurich
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - All four lanes of Highway 181 in Baldwin County opened to traffic last week after years of construction.  The speed limit though, hasn’t changed.  It’s still 35 miles-per-hour and it will be for several weeks yet.

Paving and striping need to be finished first.  That will take about four more weeks and the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) officials said there will still be periodic lane closures and traffic studies after that.

Paving and striping will must be completed before speed limits can be raised and traffic...
Paving and striping will must be completed before speed limits can be raised and traffic studies for signal lights conducted(Hal Scheurich)

The Property Owners Association at Old Field – Phase One subdivision met Tuesday night, April 4, 2023.  Once again, Highway 181 construction was on the agenda for discussion.  For them, the slower speed limit and continued work is the least of their concerns.  They said a traffic light is desperately needed at the entrance to their subdivision.

“We’ve already had one neighbor who died in an accident coming out of our subdivision and we’re all very concerned how many more lives are going to be at risk while we’re waiting all of this time,” said Property Owners Association board member, Lynn Russell.

According to ALDOT, letters are being sent to HOAs and POAs along the Hwy. 181 corridor to explain the process and timeline for ongoing improvements.  First, traffic studies will have to take place to see what neighborhoods warrant a traffic signal.  That can’t be done until speed limits go back to normal and even then, there will be more time-consuming hurdles.

“The traffic study is going to take a month or so to complete, once everything is normalized…the traffic is normalized, but after that ALDOT and the state and the cities have to seek funding and that could take up to a year, maybe even beyond that,” explained ALDOT spokesperson, James Gordon.

It’s not the news folks who live along the busy highway wanted to hear.

“It’s frustrating that we don’t know and it’s frustrating that even if we do know, it’s going to take such a long time for it to happen,” Russell said.

While frustrated it will take months to know if they’ll get a light and potentially a year or more for one to be installed, Old Field – Phase One POA members said they are grateful ALDOT has heard their concerns and are addressing them.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rafiq Sh’mare Joel Bradley
Shooting in Gulf Shores leaves 1 hurt, 1 in custody
James Harris
Man arrested on trafficking cocaine, meth and fentanyl charges
Jason Curtis (left) and Rachel Moore (right)
Man found dead lying next to his 4-year-old daughter in Navarre
A substitute teacher in South Carolina has reportedly lost her job after she threatened her...
School district bans substitute teacher after threatening to kill her students
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile

Latest News

Testimony concludes in Tyler Norris case
Testimony concludes in Tyler Norris case
Korean Vet honored at Barrancas National Cemetery
Korean Vet honored at Barrancas National Cemetery
After having his remains returned to his hometown of Pensacola last Friday, Whatley was finally...
Army veteran laid to rest at Barrancas National Cemetary 73 years after dying in the Korean War
Tyler Norris ... accused of using excessive force.
Alleged victim in Citronelle excessive force case: ‘I didn’t think I was going to make it out’