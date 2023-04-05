Hwy. 181 speed limit remains at 35 as paving continues ahead of traffic studies

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - All four lanes of Highway 181 in Baldwin County opened to traffic last week after years of construction. The speed limit though, hasn’t changed. It’s still 35 miles-per-hour and it will be for several weeks yet.

Paving and striping need to be finished first. That will take about four more weeks and the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) officials said there will still be periodic lane closures and traffic studies after that.

Paving and striping will must be completed before speed limits can be raised and traffic studies for signal lights conducted (Hal Scheurich)

The Property Owners Association at Old Field – Phase One subdivision met Tuesday night, April 4, 2023. Once again, Highway 181 construction was on the agenda for discussion. For them, the slower speed limit and continued work is the least of their concerns. They said a traffic light is desperately needed at the entrance to their subdivision.

“We’ve already had one neighbor who died in an accident coming out of our subdivision and we’re all very concerned how many more lives are going to be at risk while we’re waiting all of this time,” said Property Owners Association board member, Lynn Russell.

According to ALDOT, letters are being sent to HOAs and POAs along the Hwy. 181 corridor to explain the process and timeline for ongoing improvements. First, traffic studies will have to take place to see what neighborhoods warrant a traffic signal. That can’t be done until speed limits go back to normal and even then, there will be more time-consuming hurdles.

“The traffic study is going to take a month or so to complete, once everything is normalized…the traffic is normalized, but after that ALDOT and the state and the cities have to seek funding and that could take up to a year, maybe even beyond that,” explained ALDOT spokesperson, James Gordon.

It’s not the news folks who live along the busy highway wanted to hear.

“It’s frustrating that we don’t know and it’s frustrating that even if we do know, it’s going to take such a long time for it to happen,” Russell said.

While frustrated it will take months to know if they’ll get a light and potentially a year or more for one to be installed, Old Field – Phase One POA members said they are grateful ALDOT has heard their concerns and are addressing them.

