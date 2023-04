MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Junior League Diaper Distribution at Fred Levin Way Fest on Sunday, April 16, 2023 from 11am to 3pm. The Junior League of Pensacola is partnering with The Fred Levin Foundation and Fred Levin Way Fest to distribute diapers and wipes to family experiencing diaper need. The Junior League of Pensacola Diaper Distribution will be located at booth #53 on Fred Levin Way in Downtown Pensacola.

Want to know more about the Junior League of Pensacola Diaper Bank or want to donate to our diaper bank please visit our website at pensacola.jl.org/diapers or email us at diapers@juniorleagueofpensacola.org.

Junior League of Pensacola

2016 W Garden Street, Pensacola, FL 32502

(850) 433-4421

www.pensacola.jl.org

