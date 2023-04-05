Kayaker, utility worker call 911 after feeling threatened by gunshots on Fish River

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A scary incident along Fish River in Baldwin County Tuesday, April 4, 2023 prompted two separate 911 calls to deputies. First, a kayaker and then, a utility worker, both reporting multiple shots being fired near them.

It was a quiet day on Fish River and Jan McElroy was enjoying a peaceful paddle in her kayak when she said multiple gunshots rang out, startling her.

Jan McElroy said she heard multiple shots fires with one bullet hitting water just feet from her kayak (Hal Scheurich)

“I was paddling south, towards County Road 32 and all of a sudden this bullet hits the water and I’m thinking, Oh. Well, that’s not good and just trying to get out of there as fast as I could,” McElroy recalled.

McElroy was scared enough to call 911. She reported the area it happened and arranged to speak with a deputy. Meanwhile, another 911 call came in from the same area, reporting shots being fired. This time, it was a utility worker who was in the process of turning the water off at a nearby residence. Sheriff’s investigators said the owner of that residence was questioned but denied firing a gun. Instead, deputies said he claimed to have set off some fireworks.

Because of the denial and that neither complainant saw the homeowner fire a gun, no gun-related charges were filed. He was charged with obstructing government operations because of what investigators said happened while interviewing him.

“He actually set some fireworks off on the ground in front of deputies and was told not to and as the conversation continued, he just wasn’t being cooperative,” explained Lt. Andrew Ashton with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. “He still had fireworks in his hand and also had a gas can in his hand and when he was asked to place those down, he just refused and at that point, he was taken into custody and was charged.”

McElroy said despite the incident she’ll be back on the water.

“I will paddle that river again,” McElroy said. “Hopefully, it’s an isolated event and I’ll be back on the river soon.”

The homeowner’s charge is a misdemeanor. It is not illegal to fire a gun in the county, but deputies warn it must be done safely.

