MPD investigating robbery, assault at market

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a reported robbery and assault at a local market on Old Shell Road.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Monday.

Officers responding to Asian Market, 6715 Old Shell Rd., said that two unknown males reportedly entered the store armed with guns. They demanded money, pushed the victim to the ground, assaulted her, then left with the victim’s property and an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.

