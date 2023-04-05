National Carbonara Day with Alejandra Ramos

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s no secret that food has the power to bring people together, however, a recent survey from Barilla* found that more than half of respondents (58%) have dietary restrictions that prohibit them from enjoying certain foods and ingredients.

The traditional Carbonara recipe is celebrated each year on April 6 with “National Carbonara Day.” But there was an opportunity to make the iconic dish more open by using ingredients that can be enjoyed by people with food allergies or intolerances. That’s why Chef Alejandra Ramos will showcase how to create a new “Open Carbonara” recipe that can be enjoyed by all.

In celebration of National Carbonara Day, Chef Alejandra joined us to unveil and show/tell/prep the premium modified version of this forever-beloved classic pasta dish that is lactose free, vegan, kosher and gluten-free friendly.

•Celebrating a Foodie Favorite - Tips to revamp this long-beloved dish so that all viewers/listeners can prepare the recipe for their loved ones

•Food Flexibility - Simple swaps to ensure that the whole family, no matter their dietary restrictions, can enjoy this delicious dish

•Preparation and Enjoyment - The Open Carbonara recipe and show viewers/listeners how they can recreate it simply and quickly

About Alejandra Ramos

Alejandra Ramos is a television host and contributor, chef, and writer. She’s known for her vibrant, playful culinary point of view, and her passion for style both in and out of the kitchen. From simple weeknight recipes and clever cooking hacks to creative entertaining advice and must-have product ideas, Alejandra’s ability to inspire in a way that is fun and approachable has made her a favorite with audiences nationwide. A native New Yorker of Puerto Rican descent, her Latina heritage proudly informs her work, providing a fresh and authentic perspective across platforms. Alejandra’s joyful approach to food can be seen regularly on NBC’s TODAY Show, where she serves as a Contributor, and as the Host of the NEW PBS series, The Great American Recipe.

