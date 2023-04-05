NOAA crew unloading data buoys, preparing for next trip

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Did you know that some of the data collection devices that help our meteorologists develop forecasts are built in South Mississippi?

Tuesday, a crew with the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration offloaded data-collecting buoys and are now preparing for the next mission.

“Working for NOAA, it’s scientific. Instead of working for the oil industry or fishing, we’re doing something that really benefits a lot of us,” said Joe Emberess, the captain of the Kolt Levi.

That is the vessel contracted by NOAA’s National Data Buoy Center (NDBC) for its missions. It just returned from collecting buoys from the Gulf of Mexico.

“We will get the equipment off the boat and we’ll take them back to Stennis to repair and service. Then we have new equipment we’ll put on the boat and by Thursday they’ll be heading out to the Caribbean and San Juan, Puerto Rico,” said NDBC director Dr. William Burnett.

The buoys are built at Stennis Space Center. More than 240 of them are deployed in waters across the world. They are built tough to withstand extreme maritime weather, including 30-foot waves and Category 5 hurricanes.

“A lot of people don’t realize that these buoys go from the Atlantic all the way to the western Pacific on the coast of Japan where we deploy tsunami buoys. We have weather buoys in Alaska and all the way south to the equatorial region. There’s not a nation in the world that can do what we do -- even a third of the systems that are out there. And they’re all from here in South Mississippi,” he said.

Not only are the buoys local, but so are a lot of the crew members.

“It was nice to pull in here so I can go home for a little bit,” said Jim Turner, a mechanic technician. He lives about 15 minutes from the port.

“I’m proud to come from here, and the local area knows that we have an impact that’s worldwide. It’s like, even in our little neck of the woods we’re reaching out to the whole globe,” he said.

Also among the crew members is a Picayune native Cole Stewart.

“I deal with the electronics,” he said. “The mechanic technicians get all the buoys built and ready, and we install the electronics and do all the testing,” Stewart said.

The data this high-tech equipment collects around the world is used by the very ships that deploy and service the buoys.

“I’m able to use the data that I get from NOAA and the buoys we put out and actually plan my day and make my trips a lot more safe and sound,” said Capt. Emberess.

This type of data is something that he says he could not have imagined as a kid.

“Being surfers growing up, that’s what made me a junior meteorologist. We would always look for this kind of information. We would fight to try and get it. Now it’s at our fingertips,” he said.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.