Operation Echo Stop leads to over 200 gang member arrests in the last year

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With violent crime continuing across the Port City, Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste says some of it can be traced back to gang activity.

“Rather than allowing the justice system to go through the process some of our young people they want instant gratification, so they take measures into their own hands, and they go out and commit retaliatory offenses,” said Battiste.

Addressing gang activity is a big part of Operation Echo Stop. Commander Kevin Levy says since it started last March, they’ve arrested more than 200 known gang members. Many of whom police say are between 13-17 years old. Levy says once they arrest a gang member, they can identify other members pretty easily.

“Gang members themselves often identify their affiliations so when gang members are associated with other individuals committing the same type of offenses for either territorial, financial or some sort of violent retribution type activity then those members are easily identified,” said Commander Kevin Levy.

They’ve also had more success keeping gang members behind bars. Battiste says last year about 60% of people they arrested were able to bond out. This year he says it’s down to 40%.

“Our judges are looking at what we’re presenting before them and they’re assisting us or at least in many cases revoking bonds if there are subsequent offenses,” said Battiste.

Levy says they’ve also been able to get several hundred illegal weapons off the streets, but that’s just a start.

“Addressing the true origins of why firearms have been used in these conflicts and looking at ways we can disrupt the flow of firearms and also change the bad behavior of those who have decided to engage in violent conflict,” said Levy.

Commander Levy says they’ve added an anonymous tip line where you can report gang violence. To do so, you can call or text 844-251-0644.

