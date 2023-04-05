Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on Springhill Avenue

(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 33-year-old man hit by a vehicle on March 28 has died of his injuries, the Mobile Police Department said Wednesday.

Officers responded to the incident at Springhill Avenue near Smith Street around 10:05 p.m. March 28. According to the initial reports, Jerel Tabb stepped into the right westbound lane of Springhill Avenue in front of a vehicle and was struck, MPD said.

The driver remained on the scene, according to authorities.

Tabbs suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

This remains an active investigation, police said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Harris
Man arrested on trafficking cocaine, meth and fentanyl charges
A substitute teacher in South Carolina has reportedly lost her job after she threatened her...
School district bans substitute teacher after threatening to kill her students
UPDATE: Woman is killed in Partridge Street shooting
UPDATE: Woman is killed in Partridge Street shooting
Vigor principal placed on administrative leave
Vigor principal placed on administrative leave
Marine first responders from multiple agencies were dispatched to a sailboat fire in Mobile Bay...
Crew rescued by good Samaritan vessel after sailboat catches fire in Mobile Bay

Latest News

Crumby (left) and Morin (right) were shot while responding to a shots fired call Tuesday.
One HPD officer dead, second officer ‘expected to survive’ in Tuesday shooting
The city of Daphne held a grand reopening ceremony Wednesday morning.
D’Olive Bay boat launch officially open in Daphne
MPD investigating robbery, assault at market
Teen accused of bringing gun to Theodore High School