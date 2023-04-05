Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on Springhill Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 33-year-old man hit by a vehicle on March 28 has died of his injuries, the Mobile Police Department said Wednesday.

Officers responded to the incident at Springhill Avenue near Smith Street around 10:05 p.m. March 28. According to the initial reports, Jerel Tabb stepped into the right westbound lane of Springhill Avenue in front of a vehicle and was struck, MPD said.

The driver remained on the scene, according to authorities.

Tabbs suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

This remains an active investigation, police said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.