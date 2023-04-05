Rain chances rise

(WALA) - Big changes are on the way with rising rain chances as we finish out the week.

A few spotty showers are possible tomorrow afternoon. Better chances develop Friday and Saturday. A slow moving front to our west will slide through Friday and stall offshore.

Low pressure will develop to the south over the Gulf Saturday. This will be the focus for showers and a few thunderstorms throughout the day Saturday with a rain chance at 90%.

We see lower chances Sunday and cooler weather returns at night early next week.

The overall severe risk is very low. Some areas will see around 2 inches of rain Friday through Sunday morning.

