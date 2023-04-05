Spanish Fort PD looking for a man they’ve deemed the ‘Tik Tok Trickster’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Spanish Fort Police are looking for a man they’ve nicknamed the ‘Tik Tok Trickster’.

Police say he’s a ‘con artist’ who targets women on social media before stealing their money and moving on to the next victim.

Investigators say he has a lengthy criminal record spanning 30 years. Not only is he wanted for robbing women across the nation, police say he’s wanted for the alleged sexual assault of an 11-year-old boy.

Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber describes him as a ‘career-prolific scam artist’.

Tricia of Spanish Fort says she was scrolling through Tik Tok when a man who called himself ‘Jason Mitchell’ from Gulf Shores messaged her. They began messaging back and forth.

Tricia says he originally seemed charming and friendly, and he eventually asked to meet her in person.

“He commented on one of my Tik Toks, and I saw he was from Gulf Shores. We just kind of thought that was coincidental, and we started chit chatting back and forth. He was supposed to be out of town working in Austin- he just acted like he was all in and falling for me. I was still kind of hesitant. He said he lived close by, and I said ‘sure, I’ll meet you when you get back in town.’ He got me to pick him up from the Mobile Airport,” said Tricia.

However, police say when Tricia picked him up, he had actually just left another woman in Daphne. They say he stole her rental car, credit cards and cash.

“He came down from West Virginia with a lady that he was with. They were in route to Texas. He said he had to ‘square away something with the IRS.’ He said ‘let’s stop in Daphne and do the rest of the trip the next day’. He then went to the Mobile Airport- got in touch with our Spanish Fort resident, and said ‘come pick me up’,” said John Barber, Spanish Fort Police Chief.

Meanwhile, Tricia says a few days after spending time with him, he took her car to ‘fix it’, but she says he never came back with her car.

Spanish Fort Police began putting together the pieces.

“The name that we had for the lady in Daphne was different than the name that we had for the lady in Spanish Fort. We realized this wasn’t just a one and done,” said Chief Barber.

Using facial recognition technology, investigators say they identified the suspect as 54-year-old Brenton Fillers.

Police say he’s left a trail of deception over the past 30 years.

“We find out he has over two dozen aliases-- two dozen names that he uses. When we look at his criminal history, we find out he’s wanted in Texas for the rape of an 11-year-old boy. He’s wanted in the state of Tennessee for the case of stealing a car. When we look at that case in Tennessee, we find out the circumstances are almost identical- there was a lady he met for a short time, took the car, and never came back,” said Chief Barber.

“At the very beginning, he is wooing them, taking them out, spending a lot of money, but he’s using somebody else’s money that he has just stolen. He’s going to end up taking their money and using it again,” added Chief Barber. “This guy is a serial con artist, this is all he does.”

Filler’s ex-wife, Darla, says she married him in 1997. At the time, she says he went by the false name ‘Brett Knight’, and was already no stranger to the law. Looking back, she says she realizes the drastic measures he took to save face.

“He was in jail, he got out, he had got a job, we were dating. We then got married- I asked him who he was, he took me as far as Tennessee to a graveyard and showed me that his parents were dead by the last name, ‘Knight,” said Darla.

Meanwhile, Tricia says other victims have come forward, and they all want him brought to justice.

“It’s unreal how many women have probably been affected from dealing with this man,” stated Tricia. “When I found out about several other charges and things, I hope it’ll reach enough people- I hope he gets caught and that we can minimize other people he can do this to.”

Spanish Fort PD says they believe Fillers could be preying on a new victim at this moment.

“I want him shared- I want him to be viral, that’s how you’re going to catch someone like this,” said Chief Barber. “If it gets enough momentum, I assure you, someone is going to go ‘I know who he is, I know where he is, he has active warrants for his arrest.’ Once he’s put in cuffs this time, whatever we can do to assure he’s not back out-- again, 30 plus years of doing this, he’s not going to stop. The only way to stop him is to get him incarcerated.”

Spanish Fort PD says if you have any information on Fillers or his whereabouts, contact your local police.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.