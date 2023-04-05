Steaks with Mandina’s Sauce

Manager Troy Mendoza from Mandina’s Restaurant in Spanish Fort was featured on Studio 10 ‘In the Kitchen’. He made steaks with Mandina’s signature sauce. Watch the video to see how they’re prepared!

Mandina’s specializes in seafood, Italian, and New Orleans-style dishes. To learn more about Mandina’s and to see their menu, visit their website.

Mandina’s Restaurant:

25000 Bass Pro Dr, Suite 100

Spanish Fort, AL

Hours: Monday - Saturday 11AM-9PM// Sundays 11AM-8PM

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.