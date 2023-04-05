Teen accused of bringing gun to Theodore High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A teen is facing charges after authorities said a stolen gun was found in his backpack Tuesday morning at Theodore High School.

According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responded to the school at 6201 Swedetown Rd. around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday after school administrators reportedly found the gun inside an unattended backpack belonging to a 16-year-old boy.

Investigators found that the gun had been stolen from outside Mobile County’s jurisdiction, MPD said.

The youth was taken to the Strickland Youth Center.

