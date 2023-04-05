Advertise With Us
Train crashes into SUV, no injuries

FHP says no injuries were reported.
FHP says no injuries were reported.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Troopers are currently investigating after a car was hit by a train.

On Wednesday morning, Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash in the area of Maple Avenue and U.S. Highway 98 in Panama City.

According to officials, a 62-year-old Lynn Haven woman failed to stop her SUV for the railroad crossing arms. After she reportedly hit one, she stopped on the tracks as the train was coming.

Troopers say the front of the train collided with the rear of the vehicle and pushed it into the westbound lanes of 98.

The train then came to a controlled stop. FHP says no injuries were reported.

